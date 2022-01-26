 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Arcola man charged with criminal sexual assault involving juvenile

  • 0
Jacob M Atterberry.jpg

Atterberry

MATTOON — An Arcola man has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a juvenile on multiple occasions. 

According to a news release from the Mattoon Police Department, Jacob M. Atterberry, 20, was arrested on Jan. 6 for criminal sexual assault of a juvenile from November to December 2021.

Coles County Circuit Court records show that three charges of criminal sexual assault were filed against Atterberry on Jan. 7. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a court appearance on Feb. 7. 

Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

A check of the Coles County Safety and Detention Center shows that Atterberry is still in custody with a bond set at $150,000, meaning he must post a $15,000 bail to be released.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News