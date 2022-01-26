Arcola man charges with criminal sexual assault involving juvenile

MATTOON — An Arcola man has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a juvenile on multiple occasions.

According to a news release from the Mattoon Police Department, Jacob M. Atterberry, 20, was arrested on Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m. for criminal sexual assault of a juvenile from November to December 2021.

Coles County Circuit Court records show that three charges of criminal sexual assault were filed against Atterberry on Jan. 7. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a court appearance on Feb. 7.

A check of the Coles County Safety and Detention Center shows that Atterberry is still in custody with a bond set at $150,000, meaning he must post a $15,000 bail to be released.

