Argument with firefighters, police over illegal burning leads to arrest in Mattoon

The Mattoon Police Department reported that a 36-year-old Mattoon man was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated assault at 8:47 p.m. in the 2900 block of Marion Avenue. The charge alleges that the arrest occurred after police were called there to assist the Mattoon Fire Department's investigation of an illegal burning issue.

According to the charge, the arriving officer observed the man arguing with firefighters and attempting to interfere with them putting out a burning recliner. Police said the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and an officer proceeded to issue the man a citation for illegal burning. He then allegedly advanced at the officer with a raised fist. The man was subsequently arrested and was taken to the Coles County Jail.