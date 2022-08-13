Arrests made in Paris man's death, police say

PARIS — Arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 69-year-old Paris man.

The Illinois State Police said in a news release that Preston Wallace, 20, of Paris has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. Gabriel Wallace, 38, of Paris, has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and two unrelated Class X felony warrants for home invasion.

On Aug. 6, at approximately 8:58 p.m., the Paris Police Department responded to a call of a fight in the street in front of a residence in the 700 block of North Central Street, the release said. The victim, Gary L. White, was transported to a local hospital and later to regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 8.

On Friday, an arrest warrant for Wallace was issued by Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office. Wallace was taken into custody that same day. He remains jailed in Edgar County with bond set at $50,000, requiring the posting of $5,000 to be released.

Wallace was taken into custody by Paris police on Friday for his outstanding warrants and charged with the additional charges stemming from this incident. Wallace is being held in the Edgar County Jail awaiting a bond hearing on Monday, Aug. 15.