MATTOON — Arson is the suspected cause of a trash can fire Saturday night in the passenger area of the Amtrak train depot.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported that firefighters were dispatched at 8:03 p.m. to the depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., in response to an automatic fire alarm there. Crews arrived on scene at 8:05 p.m. and found that the alarm panel was indicating the alarm signal originated in the lower level of the building along the tracks.

Crews made their way to the lower level, where they could smell smoke and see a light haze near the restrooms. Inside of the men’s restroom, they found a smoldering fire in a trash can. They extinguished the fire and removed the trash can from the building. Crews then used exhaust fans to remove the smoke from the building.

The Mattoon Police Department officers were subsequently contacted and began an investigation.

"Mattoon Fire was later notified that police had made contact with a male juvenile who had admitted to starting the fire. Mattoon police will be issuing a press release with charges that are being filed," said Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss in the press release.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 8:35 p.m. and returned to their station. There were no injuries reported in connection with this incident. The Mattoon Fire Department also was assisted at this scene by Coles-Moultrie 911 emergency communications.

