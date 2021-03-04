Ashmore man gets prison for DUI in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A man stopped for reckless driving and found with alcohol in his vehicle received prison time for his latest DUI conviction.
Randall L. Brown, 59, for whom records list an address in Ashmore, pleaded guilty to an aggravated DUI charge that resulted from a traffic stop in Charleston on Oct. 26, 2019.
Brown was charged with a felony DUI offense because of prior convictions. With the agreement reached in his case, he was sentenced to three years in prison.
The prior DUI convictions also meant prison time was required. Brown was allowed to wait until Monday to report to jail to await transport to prison.
Also with the agreement, a charge of driving while license revoked was dismissed. That was also a felony because of earlier convictions for the offense.
Prison time wouldn’t have been required, but Brown faced up to six years in prison on that charge. His record made him eligible for up to twice the usual maximum sentence.
Brown also admitted to violating terms of the two-year probation sentence he received in November 2017 for an earlier conviction for driving while license revoked. He received a record of unsuccessfully completing that sentence.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Brown by accepting the agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.