Ashmore man gets probation for domestic battery, resisting police
Ashmore man gets probation for domestic battery, resisting police

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for counseling was one of the terms of the probation sentence a man received for battering a woman and resisting police.

Michael W. Davis, 40, for whom records show an Ashmore address, was sentenced to two years of probation for the incident on Feb. 4, 2020.

Davis admitted to grabbing the woman and throwing her against a wall. The charge was a felony offense because of a prior domestic battery conviction. He also admitted to struggling with police officers who responded.

The probation terms also included an evaluation for substance abuse treatment needed and requirements that Davis follow both evaluations' recommendations.

In the case, Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Sean Britton recommended.

