Associate Judge Brian Bower to run for circuit position

CHARLESTON — Associate Judge Brian Bower has announced that he will be a candidate for circuit judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit of Illinois.

A vacancy in the 5th Judicial Circuit will created by the scheduled Dec. 4, 2022 retirement of Judge James Glenn, who serves primarily in Coles County. The general election will be in November 2022 for the circuit, which covers Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties.

In January 2019, Bower was appointed to the bench and he has served primarily in Coles County since then. Prior to his judicial appointment, Bower served as Coles County state’s attorney from 2012 through 2018 after winning election in 2012 and 2016.

Bower began his legal career with the Charleston firm Brainard Bower and Kramer in 1983. He continued with this firm, which became the Brainard Law Offices, as a partner until his election as state’s attorney. He also served as Charleston city attorney from 1989 to 2012.

The Charleston High School graduate received his bachelor's from Northwestern University in 1980 and his law degree from Northern Illinois University in 1983.

Bower and his wife, Mary, jointly received the Jefferson Award for Community Service in 2009. He has been active with the Fox Ridge Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and youth soccer and swimming. He serves as swim coach for the Charleston High School boys swim team.

The judge and his wife, who is a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, reside in Charleston. They are the parents of three adult sons, Brian Jr., Michael and Evan.

