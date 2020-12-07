 Skip to main content
Authorities seeking identify of man suspected of illegal hunting in Coles County
Authorities seeking identify of man suspected of illegal hunting in Coles County

Illegal hunting

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources released this trail camera photo of a man suspected of illegal hunting on private property in Coles County.

CHARLESTON — Officers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of hunting on private property without permission.

According to news reports, an IDNR Conservation police officer said the man is also under investigation for unlawful taking of deer on the same property in the rural Coles County location.

The department provided a photo of the suspect that was taken on a trail camera.

The department asked that anyone with information on the man's identify to call the department at (217) 246-3845.

