Battery, property damage lead to probation sentence for Mattoon man

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to probation when he admitted to hitting a woman and painting graffiti at the Mattoon train depot.

Jared A. Sykes, 19, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic battery and property damage. He received a two-year probation sentence.

Sykes was accused of hitting a woman on Dec. 18 and the resulting charge was a felony because he has an earlier domestic battery conviction.

The probation terms for the sentence in that case included counseling with treatment to specifically address domestic violence.

The property damage charge was a misdemeanor. Sykes’ sentence in that case included a requirement that he not return to the train depot except for community service to clean the graffiti.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted plea agreements in the cases, which were recommended by State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.