Bond reduction request denied for Mattoon man in Charleston burglary case

CHARLESTON — A judge has denied a Mattoon man's bond reduction request in a case in which he is charged with burglarizing a home in Charleston.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Alphie C. Vatalaro, 50, with residential burglary and criminal damage to property on May 8 after he was arrested by the Charleston Police Department. Vatalaro had been out on bond in a domestic battery case at that time.

On Saturday, the Charleston department stated in a press release that the arrest occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. May 8 after officers responded to the 1600 block of Shaffer Place to a report of a woman returning home and discovering that it was "ransacked."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}