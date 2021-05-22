Bond reduction request denied for Mattoon man in Charleston burglary case

CHARLESTON — A judge has denied a Mattoon man's bond reduction request in a case in which he is charged with burglarizing a home in Charleston.
The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Alphie C. Vatalaro, 50, with residential burglary and criminal damage to property on May 8 after he was arrested by the Charleston Police Department. Vatalaro had been out on bond in a domestic battery case at that time.
On Saturday, the Charleston department stated in a press release that the arrest occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. May 8 after officers responded to the 1600 block of Shaffer Place to a report of a woman returning home and discovering that it was "ransacked."
Police said officers noticed a shattered glass sliding door and searched the residence and Vatalaro was found inside. Police said Vatalaro was taken into custody and then transported to the Coles County jail. The Eastern Illinois University Police Department assisted with this investigation.
During a hearing on May 10, Vatalaro's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $5,000 in order to be released from jail.
Vatalaro subsequently pleaded not guilty to the residential burglary and criminal damage to property charges during a hearing on Thursday and he requested a jury trial. His appointed attorney, Duane Deters, also requested a bond reduction at this hearing. Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick denied the request.
Vatalaro's next hearing on the residential burglary and criminal damage to property charges will be held on June 10 in conjunction with a hearing on the domestic battery charge that was filed against him on April 15. Vatalaro also has pleaded not guilty to the domestic battery charge and requested a jury trial.