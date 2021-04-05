Casey man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A Casey man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple burglaries of vehicles in Charleston.

Ryan A. Delay, 22, is also accused of using a debit card stolen during the burglaries and using the card at several businesses, a news release from Charleston police said.

The release said police received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries in various parts of the city from March 1-24.

Video surveillance from one of the locations where the stolen debit card was used led to the identification of Delay as a suspect, it said.

The releases said police have linked Delay to 11 burglaries to date. With help from Casey police, some of the stolen property has been recovered and returned to owners, it said.

Coles County court records show burglary and theft charges on file against Delay. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 10.

