Central Illinois law enforcement frustrated over criminal justice overhaul process

“It will embolden the career criminals of our society to take advantage of situations this new criminal justice reform bill now creates," he said in a statement. "It will cause law enforcement officers to be hesitant at the blink of an eye decision that needs to be made for the preservation of their lives or the lives of others.”

Doran said the bill puts more stress on “an already stressful profession” and could bring about “violence, chaos and death.”

Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers’ letter to his residents shares the sentiments made by other law enforcement leadership, saying the bill “will make our communities less safe while also putting more of a financial burden on our local taxpayers.”

Scott and Bleichner both said at this point, they can only wait and see how this plays out, how the changes will be implemented when Pritzker signs the bill.

“We’ll continue to do this job to the best of our ability for our citizens,” Scott said, adding that they work in a “noble profession.” “We’re made up of people who want to help people.

“We will do what we can, we’ll adapt and we’ll continue to do the job to the best of our ability for our community,” he continued.

