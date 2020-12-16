Central Illinois mother who accidentally smothered baby is sentenced to probation

DECATUR — Jennifer E. Bishop, the drunken Decatur mother who accidentally smothered her baby son to death while asleep in the same bed with him, took a plea deal Wednesday and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Bishop’s case had been listed for a pretrial hearing Jan. 19 but she made an unscheduled appearance before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler and pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony.
The deal with prosecutors was negotiated by her defense attorney, Steve Jones, and a further charge of endangering a child resulting in death was dropped and dismissed by the judge.
A Decatur Police sworn affidavit said police had been called to Bishop’s home just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 27 after Bishop reported finding 2-month-old Franky Martin unresponsive in his crib. Detectives had doubted her version of events and concluded the crib, filled with books and clothing and other items, was only used for storage.
Detective James Knierim had also said Bishop lied at first about drinking alcohol, although her breath clearly stank of drink. “Jennifer would later admit in an interview at Police Headquarters to consuming an entire bottle (200 milliliters) of Canadian Superior Whiskey,” a police affidavit had said.
“Jennifer advised she is an alcoholic and had been battling her addiction.”
Police said she later admitted to also consuming a bottle of NyQuil cold medicine for its alcohol content. And she had been taking prescription medication at the time of her drinking.
An autopsy concluded that Franky’s death was caused by “asphyxia due to overlaying while co-sleeping/bed sharing in an adult bed with an adult.”
In addition to the probation sentence, Bishop, 32, was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any treatment, cooperate with the Department of Children and Family Services and stay away from alcohol.
