Champaign street renamed in honor of Chris Oberheim

DECATUR — The Champaign City Council has approved dedicating a street in honor of Decatur native Officer Chris Oberheim, who died in a shootout last month.

University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut streets will be Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue following the council's vote Monday.

"Officer Chris Oberheim possessed a great love for his community and his work, and he carried out his duties with the greatest passion and devotion," the resolution reads in part.

Oberheim, 44, a father of four, had been with the Champaign Police Department since 2008 after seven years with the Decatur Police Department.

He was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 19 at a Champaign apartment building. Officer Jeffrey Creel was wounded in the incident.

Suspect Darion Lafayette, 24, was fatally shot.

First responders from across the country attended Oberheim's funeral services last week