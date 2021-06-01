Champaign street renamed in honor of Chris Oberheim

DECATUR — The Champaign City Council has approved dedicating a street in honor of Decatur native Officer Chris Oberheim, who died in a shootout last month.
University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut streets will be Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue following the council's vote Monday.
"Officer Chris Oberheim possessed a great love for his community and his work, and he carried out his duties with the greatest passion and devotion," the resolution reads in part.
Oberheim, 44, a father of four, had been with the Champaign Police Department since 2008 after seven years with the Decatur Police Department.
He was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on May 19 at a Champaign apartment building. Officer Jeffrey Creel was wounded in the incident.
Suspect Darion Lafayette, 24, was fatally shot.
First responders from across the country attended Oberheim's funeral services last week
"Throughout the course of his career, he earned the admiration of this Council, the City Administration, his superior officers, his peers, and the people he protected, and answered the call to serve the public," the resolution reads.
FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim
Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service.
Rows of police officers stood at parade rest waiting for the casket containing the earthly remains of Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday, patient and so silent that you could hear birds chirping in the trees surrounding Maranatha Assembly of God.
The funeral procession for Officer Chris Oberheim leaves Maranatha Assembly of God headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. More cov…
The funeral procession for fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim included many police vehicles as it passed through Decatur on Wednesday.
The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout las…
Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was laid to rest Wednesday. Oberheim was killed May 19 in a shootout with suspect a…
Preparations are continuing for the funeral of Decatur native and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed last week. READ MORE HERE.
Central Illinois law enforcement funeral procession scheduled for Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday
From the Herald & Review editorial board: "With each succeeding detail, the story of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim's death became more tragic."
"Take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together," fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim's family said in a statement.
A procession led by a hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.
Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday, was a father of four daughters, three currently attending Monticello schools.
Chris Oberheim impressed those who knew him with his sense of service, and just the way he lived his life.
See photos of those gathered on Oakland Avenue in Decatur
Elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders reacted with sadness Wednesday to the death of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberhei…
Videos from coverage about the death of Officer Chris Oberheim, killed Wednesday in Champaign.
See photos of the Monticello community placing flags in honor of Officer Chris Oberheim.