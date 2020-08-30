Charge accusing man of having marijuana in Charleston dismissed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A charge accusing a man of selling marijuana in Charleston last year was dismissed.

Wayde G. Siebert, 20, for whom records show addresses in Louisville in Clay County and in Teutopolis, was charged with delivery of cannabis following his Aug. 9, 2019, arrest.

However, Coles County State’s Attorney State’s Attorney Jesse Danley made a motion to dismiss the charge, which Circuit Judge James Glenn granted.

When asked about the reason for the decision, Danley said only that it was based on a request from law enforcement and declined to elaborate.

County Assistant Public Defender Anthony Ortega represented Siebert in the case.

Celebrating Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln in Mattoon archives

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.