 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charge accusing man of having marijuana in Charleston dismissed
0 comments

Charge accusing man of having marijuana in Charleston dismissed

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A charge accusing a man of selling marijuana in Charleston last year was dismissed.

Wayde G. Siebert, 20, for whom records show addresses in Louisville in Clay County and in Teutopolis, was charged with delivery of cannabis following his Aug. 9, 2019, arrest.

However, Coles County State’s Attorney State’s Attorney Jesse Danley made a motion to dismiss the charge, which Circuit Judge James Glenn granted.

Man admits having marijuana in Charleston

When asked about the reason for the decision, Danley said only that it was based on a request from law enforcement and declined to elaborate.

County Assistant Public Defender Anthony Ortega represented Siebert in the case.

Man sentenced to probation for Mattoon stalking

Celebrating Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln in Mattoon archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News