Charge accusing man of having marijuana in Charleston dismissed

CHARLESTON — A charge accusing a man of selling marijuana in Charleston last year was dismissed.
Wayde G. Siebert, 20, for whom records show addresses in Louisville in Clay County and in Teutopolis, was charged with delivery of cannabis following his Aug. 9, 2019, arrest.
However, Coles County State’s Attorney State’s Attorney Jesse Danley made a motion to dismiss the charge, which Circuit Judge James Glenn granted.
When asked about the reason for the decision, Danley said only that it was based on a request from law enforcement and declined to elaborate.
County Assistant Public Defender Anthony Ortega represented Siebert in the case.
