Charge accusing man of sexually assaulting fellow resident of Charleston nursing home dismissed

CHARLESTON — The mental conditions of both the suspect and the alleged victim led to dismissal of a charge accusing a man of sexually assaulting a fellow nursing home resident.
Mark W. Ellars, 62, had been accused of assaulting a woman on May 2 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Charleston, where they both lived.
A defense motion filed in the case indicated that a psychiatrist examined Ellars and found that he has dementia.
Another motion by Ellars’ attorney said both he and the 69-year-old woman he was accused of assaulting displayed memory problems and other issues when police interviewed them.
Attorney Duane Deters, who represented Ellars, sought in one motion to have the woman disqualified as a witness.
The motion said she has been placed in guardianship because of memory problems and because she gave conflicting accounts of what took place.
Another motion asked that Ellars’ statement to police be barred from use in his case, as it was obtained without Ellars being able to consent to questioning.
During Ellars’ most recent court appearance, Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone made the request to dismiss the case, which Circuit Judge James Glenn granted.
Ellars was charged with criminal sexual assault in connection with the incident. A prison sentence of four to 15 years would have been required had he been convicted.
Ellars told Charleston police that he and the woman engaged in consensual sexual contact, according to records in his case. However, the records also say officers saw blood on Ellars' hand and he admitted it was the woman's and came from the contact.
The case records indicate the woman told police Ellars grabbed her genital area. She said she told him stop and the penetration caused pain and bleeding, they say.
The records say the woman couldn't recall exactly when the attack took place. When he was interviewed, Ellars said they took part in what he said was consensual kissing and fondling in his room at the nursing home, according to records.
At the time of Ellars' arrest, Hilltop administrators said police were notified as soon as the incident was discovered and the facilities staff fully cooperated with the investigation.