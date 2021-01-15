Charge accusing man of sexually assaulting fellow resident of Charleston nursing home dismissed

Ellars was charged with criminal sexual assault in connection with the incident. A prison sentence of four to 15 years would have been required had he been convicted.

Ellars told Charleston police that he and the woman engaged in consensual sexual contact, according to records in his case. However, the records also say officers saw blood on Ellars' hand and he admitted it was the woman's and came from the contact.

The case records indicate the woman told police Ellars grabbed her genital area. She said she told him stop and the penetration caused pain and bleeding, they say.

The records say the woman couldn't recall exactly when the attack took place. When he was interviewed, Ellars said they took part in what he said was consensual kissing and fondling in his room at the nursing home, according to records.