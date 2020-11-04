Charge against Mattoon restaurant owner dismissed

CHARLESTON — A missing complaining victim led to dismissal of a sexual abuse charge against a Mattoon restaurant owner.
Attempts to locate the woman who accused Khashayar Khoshcheshmi of fondling her without permission were unsuccessful, Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley said.
Danley said the woman was the only witness and the case couldn't go to trial without her testimony. That led to the decision to dismiss the case, as Khoshcheshmi's trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, he explained.
Khoshcheshmi, 43, of Champaign, was accused of fondling the woman on Jan. 17.
The woman was an employee of the Little Mexico restaurant in Mattoon, which Khoshcheshmi owns, and she claimed that the incident took place there, Mattoon police said at the time of the arrest.
Mattoon attorney Lee Waite represented Khoshcheshmi in the case. Waite declined to comment when contacted Wednesday.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn granted Danley's motion to dismiss the charge. Khoshcheshmi was charged with criminal sexual abuse, a felony offense that could have resulted in a one- to three-year prison sentence or up to 2½ years of probation had he been convicted.
