 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charge against Mattoon restaurant owner dismissed
0 comments
alert top story

Charge against Mattoon restaurant owner dismissed

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A missing complaining victim led to dismissal of a sexual abuse charge against a Mattoon restaurant owner.

Attempts to locate the woman who accused Khashayar Khoshcheshmi of fondling her without permission were unsuccessful, Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley said.

Khoshcheshmi, Khashayar

Khoshcheshmi

Danley said the woman was the only witness and the case couldn't go to trial without her testimony. That led to the decision to dismiss the case, as Khoshcheshmi's trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, he explained.

Coles County voters, election staff adapt to COVID-19 precautions, increased mail in ballots

Khoshcheshmi, 43, of Champaign, was accused of fondling the woman on Jan. 17.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman was an employee of the Little Mexico restaurant in Mattoon, which Khoshcheshmi owns, and she claimed that the incident took place there, Mattoon police said at the time of the arrest.

Mattoon attorney Lee Waite represented Khoshcheshmi in the case. Waite declined to comment when contacted Wednesday.

Mattoon council votes to sell Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn granted Danley's motion to dismiss the charge. Khoshcheshmi was charged with criminal sexual abuse, a felony offense that could have resulted in a one- to three-year prison sentence or up to 2½ years of probation had he been convicted.

JG-TC mugshot gallery

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News