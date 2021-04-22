 Skip to main content
Charges filed against Shelby County man accused of killing his grandmother
breaking top story

Charges filed against Shelby County man accused of killing his grandmother

Hubbartt

Hubbartt

SHELBYVILLE — Charges filed against Clayton L. Anderson, the Shelbyville man accused of murdering his own grandmother, could send him to prison for the rest of his life if convicted.

On Thursday, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced filing six counts of first-degree murder against Anderson, 25, in the death of 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt. Her body was found in a closet of her Clarksburg home last weekend.

Anderson is also charged with the concealment of a homicidal death and possession of a stolen car.

A Decatur man arrested with him, 19-year-old Thomas M. Miller, was charged with concealment of a homicidal death and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both men were arrested after fleeing to Nevada. They had initially been taken into custody on unrelated charges by the Nevada Highway Patrol and Anderson had needed hospital treatment for injuries, the cause of which is not known.

“Extradition proceedings are pending between Illinois and Nevada,” said Kroncke in a statement. “No court date is set for either defendant at this time.”

Kroncke said aggravating factors extending the sentence range for Anderson include the age of the victim and the fact she had an order of protection against her grandson at the time of her slaying.

Court records show an emergency order of protection had been granted by a Shelby County Circuit Court judge on Oct. 27, 2020.

Initially declared as missing by police, the hunt for Hubbartt’s killer had kicked into high gear after the discovery of her body. The investigation involved the Illinois State Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

