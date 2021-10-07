Charges filed in connection with death of 80-year-old Edgewood man

EDGEWOOD — Three men have been charged with first-degree murder and residential burglary in Clay County in connection with the death of 80-year-old Roger Courson.

Authorities said Courson was found dead on Spt. 26 in his home near Edgewood.

Charges were filed against Walter L. West, 30, of Edgewood, Christopher B. Gallatin, 27, of Centralia, and Jamie L. Charlton, 39, of Salem. According to the news release, the charges allege they either committed the acts or acted as accomplices in the residential burglary and killing of Courson.

Crime Stoppers tips provided to the Clay County Sheriff's Department and the Effingham Police Department helped develop the evidence needed to identify these suspects, said the Illinois State Police in a statement.

Gallatin and West were arrested Sept. 30 and remain jailed on $2.5 million bond, which means each would have to post $250,000 to be released. Charlton, who was arrest Oct. 6. will have his bond set during a court hearing Friday, Oct. 8.

