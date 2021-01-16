Charleston home invasion suspect pleads guilty to reduced charge

CHARLESTON — A man originally charged with a home invasion offense that would have required prison time was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

The sentence Aaron M. Dalby received for his guilty plea to a trespassing charge could mean he won’t have a record of a conviction.

However, he also received probation for a separate DUI charge to which he pleaded guilty. A conviction record in that case was justified and more appropriate, the cases’ prosecutor said.

Dalby, 45, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was accused of breaking into a home on Westgate Drive in Charleston on Oct. 11, 2019, and hitting a man who lived there.

A conviction for the home invasion charge that resulted from the incident would have required a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

With the agreement, Dalby was sentenced to two years of probation with his guilty plea to the trespassing charge, a felony offense.