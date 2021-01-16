 Skip to main content
Charleston home invasion suspect pleads guilty to reduced charge
Charleston home invasion suspect pleads guilty to reduced charge

CHARLESTON — A man originally charged with a home invasion offense that would have required prison time was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

The sentence Aaron M. Dalby received for his guilty plea to a trespassing charge could mean he won’t have a record of a conviction.

However, he also received probation for a separate DUI charge to which he pleaded guilty. A conviction record in that case was justified and more appropriate, the cases’ prosecutor said.

Dalby, 45, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was accused of breaking into a home on Westgate Drive in Charleston on Oct. 11, 2019, and hitting a man who lived there.

A conviction for the home invasion charge that resulted from the incident would have required a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

With the agreement, Dalby was sentenced to two years of probation with his guilty plea to the trespassing charge, a felony offense.

It was the type of probation known as second chance, which can lead to no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Terms included no contact with the man and others who lived at the residence along with evaluations to determined counseling and substance abuse treatment needed.

The two-year probation sentence for the DUI, a misdemeanor offense, will run at the same time. That sentence’s requirements also included treatment.

Dalby was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol on the same day as the home break-in. Schiavone said evidence indicated he has an “overwhelming problem” with alcohol.

Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the plea agreement in the cases. Attorney Lou Viverito represented Dalby.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

