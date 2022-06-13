Charleston juvenile arrested for brandishing firearm on social media, police say

MATTOON — A Charleston juvenile has been arrested for brandishing a firearm on social media, the Mattoon Police Department reported late Monday afternoon.

A press release from the department reported that Mattoon officers arrested the Charleston juvenile on a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The arrest occurred at approximately 1:23 p.m. Monday in Charleston.

The department reported that it was advised on Sunday of a complaint about a juvenile brandishing a firearm on social media and about threats being made from the suspect to another group of juveniles. Police said detectives began investigating the incident and discovered that the videos/pictures that were shared on social media were created several months ago.

Police said the juvenile is no longer in possession of the firearm, and that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Charleston Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

