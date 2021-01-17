 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man admits having methamphetamine, battering woman
0 comments

Charleston man admits having methamphetamine, battering woman

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A treatment evaluation was ordered for a man who admitted to having methamphetamine planned for sale and battering a woman.

Kyle D. Mair, 33, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to charge of possession with intent to deliver and domestic battery.

Charleston home invasion suspect pleads guilty to reduced charge

He was found with the methamphetamine and also arrested for grabbing a woman and forcing her into an apartment on Nov. 20.

Terms of Mair’s 2 1/2-year probation sentence included evaluations for substance abuse treatment and other counseling and requirements that he follow their recommendations. He was also ordered to have no future contact with the woman.

Drug, sex assault charges against Mattoon man dismissed

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell sentenced Mair, accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News