Charleston man admits having methamphetamine, battering woman

CHARLESTON — A treatment evaluation was ordered for a man who admitted to having methamphetamine planned for sale and battering a woman.

Kyle D. Mair, 33, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to charge of possession with intent to deliver and domestic battery.

He was found with the methamphetamine and also arrested for grabbing a woman and forcing her into an apartment on Nov. 20.

Terms of Mair’s 2 1/2-year probation sentence included evaluations for substance abuse treatment and other counseling and requirements that he follow their recommendations. He was also ordered to have no future contact with the woman.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell sentenced Mair, accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

