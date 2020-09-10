Charleston man admits lying to police during accident investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man could have a chance for no record of a conviction though he admitted lying to police about an accident investigation.

David L. Tanner, 22, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge accusing him of giving a false name to police during the investigation in September of last year.

The charge against Tanner was a felony offense and with the agreement in his case he was sentenced to two years of probation.

The probation was the type called second chance, which allows for the possibility of no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Tanner by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

