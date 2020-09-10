 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man admits lying to police during accident investigation
0 comments

Charleston man admits lying to police during accident investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man could have a chance for no record of a conviction though he admitted lying to police about an accident investigation.

David L. Tanner, 22, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge accusing him of giving a false name to police during the investigation in September of last year.

The charge against Tanner was a felony offense and with the agreement in his case he was sentenced to two years of probation.

Sexual assault charge against Charleston man dismissed

The probation was the type called second chance, which allows for the possibility of no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Tanner by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News