Charleston man admits to damaging car; stalking charge dismissed
CHARLESTON — Counseling and payment of restitution were part of the sentence for a man who admitted to damaging a woman’s car.

A charge accusing Kody M.L. French of stalking the woman was dismissed as part of the agreement that led to his two-year probation sentence.

French, 28, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge accusing him of scratching the paint on the woman’s car on Oct. 21, 2019.

The dismissed stalking charge, a felony offense, accused him of following the woman, placing screws in her driveway and sending her threatening messages on Nov. 21, 2019.

Another property damage charge accusing French of damage to a door of the woman’s car on Feb. 13 was also dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

