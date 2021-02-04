Charleston man admits to hiding other man from police

CHARLESTON — Probation was ordered for a man who admitted to hiding another man from police.
Derric R. Watson, 28, for whom records show a Charleston accident, pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge.
Watson was accused of lying to a police officer about whether the other man was at his residence on Feb. 3 of last year.
The offense was a felony and, with the agreement reached in his case, Watson received two years of second chance probation. The sentence allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Watson by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.
Case records indicate that police received information that the other man was at Watson’s residence but, when they arrived there and questioned Watson, he denied it several times.
However, while officers were there they saw the other man jumping out of a second-floor window of Watson’s house, the records say. The man fled but was soon apprehended, they say.
The suspect was Sean A. Watson, 27, who was sentenced to prison later during February of last year.
The sentence was for his guilty plea to a charge accusing of not registering his address with police as required because of a conviction for beating a child.