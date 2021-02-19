Charleston man admits to making threats with knife

CHARLESTON — A weapons charge that would have required prison time was dismissed when a man admitted to threatening another man with a knife.

The charges against Jeffrey B. Easter were in connection with an apparently random incident that took place on the Eastern Illinois University campus.

Easter, 43, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault that resulted from the Dec. 9, 2019, incident.

With the agreement reached in case, Easter was sentenced to two years of probation. The sentence’s terms included a counseling evaluation and a requirement that Easter follow its recommendations.

Also, a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon was dismissed. Easter couldn’t legally have the knife because of a felony property damage conviction from 2008.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A conviction for the weapons offense would have required a prison sentence of two to five years.

Other probation terms included a requirement that Easter not return to the EIU campus or have any future contact with the man.