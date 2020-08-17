Charleston man admits to methamphetamine possession, police say

CHARLESTON — A treatment evaluation was ordered for a man who admitted having methamphetamine while on probation for a previous conviction for the same offense.
Kaleb W. Brown, 43, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on Dec. 8.
With the agreement reached in his case, Brown was sentenced to two years of probation.
The prosecution agreed to not seek revocation of his earlier probation sentence. He did receive a record of unsuccessfully completing that probation term, however.
Brown was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years when he pleaded guilty to the earlier charge in May 2018.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.
The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.