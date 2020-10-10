Charleston man admits to property damage

CHARLESTON — A felony drug charge against a man was dismissed when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor property damage offense.
Jeremy S. Barnes, 46, whose address on record is in Charleston, entered the guilty plea to a charge accusing him of damaging a vehicle’s tires on April 18.
Barnes was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge, supervision similar to probation but with fewer restrictions. Terms included payment of restitution.
The dismissed charge accused Barnes of having methamphetamine on May 27.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mark Bovard accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.
