Charleston man admits to spray painting park bridge

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered to pay restitution covering multiple incidents of damage when he pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of spray painting a bridge at a Charleston park.
Dallas H. Schumacher pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal defacement of property while five other charges of the same offense were dismissed.
Schumacher, 37, for whom court records show a Charleston address, was accused of a role in several spray painting incidents that took place in Charleston on April 12.
With the agreement reached in his case, his guilty plea was to a charge that accused him of spray painting the bridge at Charleston's Kiwanis Park.
Payment of nearly $500 in restitution was one of the terms of the two-year probation sentence he received and the restitution also covered some of the other incidents.
The probation was the type known as second chance, which can lead to no record of a conviction if completed successfully.
The other locations that were spray painted, according to the charges, were the Lovell Shoe Repair building at 610 Seventh St., the former Lincoln Elementary School building at 614 Sixth St., the Friends & Co. building at 509 Van Buren Ave., a business building at 611 Seventh St. and an election sign a a residence on Monroe Avenue.
Also with the agreement, charges in a case accusing Schumacher of biting a woman and preventing her from leaving his vehicle on July 13 were also dismissed.
His probation terms included no contact with the woman along with a counseling evaluation and a requirement that he follows the evaluation's recommendations.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Schumacher by accepting the terms of the agreement as recommended by Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr.
