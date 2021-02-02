Charleston man admits to spray painting park bridge

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered to pay restitution covering multiple incidents of damage when he pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of spray painting a bridge at a Charleston park.

Dallas H. Schumacher pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal defacement of property while five other charges of the same offense were dismissed.

Schumacher, 37, for whom court records show a Charleston address, was accused of a role in several spray painting incidents that took place in Charleston on April 12.

With the agreement reached in his case, his guilty plea was to a charge that accused him of spray painting the bridge at Charleston's Kiwanis Park.

Payment of nearly $500 in restitution was one of the terms of the two-year probation sentence he received and the restitution also covered some of the other incidents.