Charleston man arrested for battering woman

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested on New Year’s Day morning for battering a woman at a Charleston residence, according to Charleston police.

Morgun M.L. Abernathy, 30, of Charleston was arrested after officers responded to a report of the incident in the 500 block of Reynolds Drive at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a news release.

The release said witness accounts indicated that Abernathy battered the woman during an argument. It said he’s accused of shoving her into a bathroom, slamming her head into a wall, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground.

The release also said Abernathy was on parole at the time of the incident.

Coles County court records show that Abernathy has been charged with felony domestic battery offenses in connection with the arrest. He’s scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.

