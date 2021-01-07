 Skip to main content
Charleston man arrested for battering woman
Charleston man arrested for battering woman

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested on New Year’s Day morning for battering a woman at a Charleston residence, according to Charleston police.

Morgun Abernathy

Abernathy

Morgun M.L. Abernathy, 30, of Charleston was arrested after officers responded to a report of the incident in the 500 block of Reynolds Drive at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a news release.

Charleston men arrested for drug offenses after New Year's Day trespassing report

The release said witness accounts indicated that Abernathy battered the woman during an argument. It said he’s accused of shoving her into a bathroom, slamming her head into a wall, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground.

Police say 2 spray-painted graffiti at Charleston park

The release also said Abernathy was on parole at the time of the incident.

Coles County court records show that Abernathy has been charged with felony domestic battery offenses in connection with the arrest. He’s scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

