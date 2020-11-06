 Skip to main content
Charleston man arrested for child battery, police say
Charleston man arrested for child battery, police say

Daniel Hayes

CHARLESTON — Police say a man was arrested after reports that he spanked a 2-year-old girl and tossed her into a shower.

Daniel L. Hayes, 33, of Charleston was arrested after the incident that took place in the 2200 block of Country View Drive was reported on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Charleston police.

The release said the girl's mother reported that Hayes became upset because the girl was crying, according to the news release.

It said Hayes began spanking the girl, pushed the mother away when she tried to intervene then tossed the girl into the shower.

The release also said an investigating officer found bruising on the girl that was consistent with the account.

Coles County court records show that Hayes has been charged with aggravated battery of a child and domestic battery, both felony offenses. He's scheduled for a court hearing on Monday.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

