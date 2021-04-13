 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man arrested for domestic battery, drugs
0 comments

Charleston man arrested for domestic battery, drugs

{{featured_button_text}}
Garrett Howlett

Howlett

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

CHARLESTON — A report of a domestic battery led to the arrest Friday of a man for that offense as well as for drug offenses.

Garrett J. Howlett, 30, of Charleston was arrested after the investigation that began with woman’s report that he hit her with a large speaker and choked her, a new release from Charleston police said.

Ashmore man gets probation for domestic battery, resisting police

The release said police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

They spoke to the woman, who told them about the battery, and then found methamphetamine and heroin at the residence, it said.

Mattoon man sentenced to prison because of probation violations

The release said Howlett had left the scene but was soon located. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of an earlier leg injury then arrested, it said.

Man in prison for Mattoon attack gets more time for other offenses

Coles County court records show charges on file against Howlett in connection with the incident. He also faces earlier charges of methamphetamine delivery, burglary and theft to which he pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News