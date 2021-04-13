Charleston man arrested for domestic battery, drugs

CHARLESTON — A report of a domestic battery led to the arrest Friday of a man for that offense as well as for drug offenses.

Garrett J. Howlett, 30, of Charleston was arrested after the investigation that began with woman’s report that he hit her with a large speaker and choked her, a new release from Charleston police said.

The release said police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

They spoke to the woman, who told them about the battery, and then found methamphetamine and heroin at the residence, it said.

The release said Howlett had left the scene but was soon located. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of an earlier leg injury then arrested, it said.

Coles County court records show charges on file against Howlett in connection with the incident. He also faces earlier charges of methamphetamine delivery, burglary and theft to which he pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

