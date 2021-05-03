 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man arrested for having drugs, stun gun
0 comments
top story

Charleston man arrested for having drugs, stun gun

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

CHARLESTON — A report of a man with a stun gun looking into homes' windows led to the arrest of a Charleston man for drug possession and other offenses.

Cory Barnes

Barnes

Police found the man, Cory L. Barnes, hiding in some bushes after they responded to the report in the mobile home park at 530 Reynolds Drive about 11:40 p.m. April 27, according to a news release from Charleston police.

Barnes, 43, of Charleston had a stun gun as well as LSD, methamphetamine and two drug pipes in his possession when he was located, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It said Barnes was first taken to a hospital because of medical complaints but officers stayed with him and took him into custody after he was treated.

Charleston council to act on parking limit requests

The release said Barnes was on parole at the time of last week's incident.

Coles County court records show that Barnes has been charged with possession of LSD in connection with the arrest and also faces earlier, pending methamphetamine cases.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News