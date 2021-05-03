Charleston man arrested for having drugs, stun gun

CHARLESTON — A report of a man with a stun gun looking into homes' windows led to the arrest of a Charleston man for drug possession and other offenses.

Police found the man, Cory L. Barnes, hiding in some bushes after they responded to the report in the mobile home park at 530 Reynolds Drive about 11:40 p.m. April 27, according to a news release from Charleston police.

Barnes, 43, of Charleston had a stun gun as well as LSD, methamphetamine and two drug pipes in his possession when he was located, the release said.

It said Barnes was first taken to a hospital because of medical complaints but officers stayed with him and took him into custody after he was treated.

The release said Barnes was on parole at the time of last week's incident.