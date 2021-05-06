Charleston man arrested for stalking, violating order of protection

CHARLESTON — Police say a man locked himself in a bathroom but negotiations successfully led to his arrest for violating an order of protection.

A news release from Charleston police said the arrest of Marty G. Webster followed his mailing a package to a woman who had an active order of protection against him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Webster, 49, of Charleston, was arrested on April 30, the release said.

During the investigation of the mailed package, police received a report that Webster had locked himself in a bathroom and had a knife, it said. He surrendered after an hour of negotiations, according to the release.

Coles County court records show that Webster has been charged with stalking and violation of an order of protection in connection with the incident.