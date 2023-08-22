CHARLESTON — A man charged with the 2021 death of his housemate is awaiting his sentencing after a jury found him guilty of murder.

Joshua Fairchild, 28, of Charleston is set to be sentenced on Nov. 3 in Coles County Circuit Court in connection with the fatal stabbing of Cheleta Branch, 50. He will remain in the county jail's custody in the meantime.

Judge Mitchell Shick scheduled this sentencing hearing after a jury returned a guilty verdict against Fairchild late afternoon Friday at the conclusion of a weeklong trial.

"It was a long case but a hard-fought case," Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley said Monday of court proceedings that began after Fairchild's arrest on June 25, 2021. Danley thanked Charleston police for their investigative work on this case.

Fairchild had pleaded not guilty on July 28, 2022 after the judge found him mentally fit to stand trial following treatment through the Illinois Department of Human Services and psychiatric evaluations. The jury affirmed this mental fitness finding on Aug. 2, 2023.

Danley said insanity was not claimed by Fairchild in court, but mental illness was described by his defense. Danley said he contended that it was hatred, not mental illness, that motivated Fairchild to kill Branch.

A Charleston police affidavit said officers went to Fairchild's home in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue on June 25, 2021 after Branch’s mother told them she had heard nothing from her daughter for over a month. They found her remains under a pile of laundry there.

The affidavit said Fairchild confessed to killing Branch by stabbing her repeatedly in the throat, head and neck. Fairchild reportedly told police she had attacked him with a knife first as a verbal argument between the two of them escalated.

Defense motions filed in August 2022 stated that Fairchild has a "severe chronic mental illness that since adolescence has increased in both its chronicity and severity" and that the illness cannot be cured and was not controlled at the time of the police interview.

The JG-TC is seeking comment from Public Defender Duane Deters, who led Fairchild's defense team. Fairchild has been advised in court that he could face a sentence of 20-60 years in prison on the murder charge, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

