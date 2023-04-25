THOMSON — A Charleston man convicted of failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service recently started his six-month prison sentence.

Jay Edward Fisher, 53, began his sentence on Feb. 28 at U.S. Penitentiary Thomson after being sentenced on tax fraud charges on Nov. 21 in federal court. He is set to be released on Aug. 26.

An U.S. Attorney's Office press release reported that Fisher was sole owner of Financial Logic, Inc., a commercial insurance agency located in Mattoon, at the time of the offenses.

Fisher pleaded guilty on June 7, 2021, to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for their Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failed to turn over those taxes or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes to the IRS.

At the time of his plea, Fisher admitted that he had failed to pay those taxes from at least 2014 through 2018 and failed to file a personal federal income tax return or pay his own personal income taxes to the IRS during those years.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reported that Fisher failed to pay either employment taxes or personal federal income taxes from at least 2013 through 2018, totaling a tax loss of $866,838. He reportedly transferred more than $600,000 from Financial Logic’s business account to his own bank accounts and $300,000 from its savings account to a personal investment account.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Fisher to serve three years of supervised release and to pay full restitution to the IRS. Although Fisher paid most of the restitution just before the sentencing hearing, the plea agreement permitted him another 30 days to pay the outstanding restitution amount of approximately $125,000.

