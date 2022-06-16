Charleston man charged with intent to deliver meth

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man was arrested Monday on a drug possession charge after police took an interest in a person he was standing with.

According to Mattoon police, they saw Kevin Malone, 61, of Charleston, standing with a Shelby County man they knew to have a warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge.

As they attempted to apprehend the wanted man, police say he fled the scene and Malone drove away in his vehicle.

Malone was later located and taken into custody on a charge of driving with a revoked license. During the stop, police say they spotted a bag containing suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle turned up a bag of 4.2 grams of field-tested methamphetamine, a bag of 10.3 grams of field-tested methamphetamine, two digital scales, a bag with miscellaneous pills, two folded one dollar bills containing suspected methamphetamine, a glass cylinder containing suspected methamphetamine and $616.

According to police, Malone admitted to possessing the methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and pills and told police he purchased the items from the man they were originally searching for. A review of text messages with the man told a different story, indicating Malone was the seller of the drugs.

Malone is charged in Coles County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine. He remains jailed on $50,000 bond, requiring the posting of $5,000 and undergoing a substance abuse evaluation to be released. A preliminary hearing is set for June 21.

