Charleston man charged with murder found fit to stand trial

CHARLESTON — The murder case against Joshua A. Fairchild will move ahead after he was found fit to stand trial during a hearing Monday in Coles County Circuit Court.

Fairchild was previously deemed unfit to stand trail on charges he killed Cheleta S. Branch and ordered to undergo treatment at an Illinois Department of Human Services facility.

The Charleston man was arrested June 27, 2021, after police received a request from Branch's mother to check her wellbeing at the home Fairchild and Branch shared.

A Charleston Police Department lieutenant who was called to the home noted a "bad smell" similar to that of decomposition, according to a police affidavit.

Police attempted to enter the residence through a window and made contact with a man, later identified as Fairchild, who came outside to speak with officers. The affidavit said when he came outside his hands were "extremely shaky" and his face was "twitching uncontrollably."

Fairchild denied police access to the home and told them to get a warrant. When officers obtained a warrant and entered the home, they say the smell of decomposition grew stronger and they found what appeared to be a pile of clothing in the doorway between the living room and bedroom. Police then discovered Branch's body underneath a pile of clothing, sheets, towels and more. Due to the level of decomposition, police were unable to identify Branch until they interviewed Fairchild.

According to the affidavit, Fairchild told police he and Branch got into an argument that became physical. He said Branch cut his hand with a knife and that he grabbed the knife in self defense and began stabbing her. Fairchild said he saw "a look in her eyes like he has seen in the movies of someone who wanted to die," according a police affidavit.

Police say when they asked Fairchild why he did not call the police following the incident, he told them it was not uncommon to see a dead body on the side of the street in Los Angeles.

Fairchild was returned to Coles County on July 22 and remains in custody on a $1 million bond. A hearing to discuss the setting of a trial date is scheduled for Thursday.