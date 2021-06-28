Charleston man charged with murder

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man has been charged with murder after a well-being check by police led to the discovery of a body.

According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department, officers found the body of Cheleta Branch on Friday while executing a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police located 26-year-old Joshua A. Fairchild at his residence there. Fairchild was transported to the police department for further questioning. It was there he was arrested.

Fairchild was charged Monday in Coles County Circuit Court with murder. He remains in the Coles County Jail on $1 million bond, meaning he would have to pay $100,000 to be released.

No other information was available Monday. The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

