Charleston man charged with resisting arrest, injuring officer

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man has been charged with resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct after refusing to leave a restaurant.

According to Charleston police report, officers were called to the Brick House Bar and Grill on May 24 in response to a patron, James Voorn, who the manager said was spitting gum on the floor of the restaurant, bothering patrons and playing loud music from a personal device. The manager said Voorn, 40, refused requests to leave.

During their attempt to take Voorn into custody, the police report says he resisted arrest, resulting in an officer sustaining minor injuries to his left arm, including bruising and scratches.

Voorn remains jailed on $20,000 bond, requiring $2,000 to be released. His next court date is June 13.

