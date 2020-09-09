Charleston man denies selling gold coins stolen in Clinton burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Jason C. Herendeen appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to burglary and pocketing more than $4,600 from the sale of gold bullion coins stolen in a Clinton burglary.

Herendeen, 25, of Charleston, denied two counts of burglary and a further charge of theft.

Giving evidence, Sgt. Roger Pope with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Herendeen was caught after officers from his department’s Special Response Team had joined officers from the Clinton Police Department in a raid on a house in the 2200 block of East Mound Road in Decatur.

Pope said that raid happened on Aug. 29, 2019, and executed a search warrant that found Herendeen in possession of gold coins. A sworn affidavit quoted Herendeen as admitting he knew the coins had been stolen earlier from the Clinton burglary.

“Herendeen also admitted to selling approximately $4,600 worth of additional gold bullion coins at Pawn King (a Decatur pawnbroker) that were also stolen during the burglary in Clinton,” the affidavit added.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison asked Pope how the stolen coins had been traced. Pope said Clinton police had tracked them to the Decatur store as part of their investigation into the burglary.