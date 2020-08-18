Charleston man faces federal child porn charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — A Charleston man faces federal offenses accusing him of recruiting children as young as 10 years old to engage in sex acts in order to produce child pornography.

James L. Williams, 39, was ordered to remain in federal custody while the case proceeds. That was the order U.S. Magistrate Eric Long issued during a court hearing for Williams on Monday.

Long said Williams is an "extreme danger to the community" in ordering the detention, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office statement.

Federal court records show a grand jury returned an indictment against Williams on Aug. 4, charging him with sexual exploitation of a child and possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office news release, the investigation found that Williams "extorted multiple minors" in Illinois and other states to produce child pornography.

Williams impersonated a girl on social media to contact the girls, as young as 10 years old, and "coerced" them to produce sexual images of themselves, the release says.

He then obtained other images from the girls after threatening to share the earlier images with others, it says.