Charleston man faces federal child porn charges

URBANA — A Charleston man faces federal offenses accusing him of recruiting children as young as 10 years old to engage in sex acts in order to produce child pornography.
James L. Williams, 39, was ordered to remain in federal custody while the case proceeds. That was the order U.S. Magistrate Eric Long issued during a court hearing for Williams on Monday.
Long said Williams is an "extreme danger to the community" in ordering the detention, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office statement.
Federal court records show a grand jury returned an indictment against Williams on Aug. 4, charging him with sexual exploitation of a child and possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office news release, the investigation found that Williams "extorted multiple minors" in Illinois and other states to produce child pornography.
Williams impersonated a girl on social media to contact the girls, as young as 10 years old, and "coerced" them to produce sexual images of themselves, the release says.
He then obtained other images from the girls after threatening to share the earlier images with others, it says.
Williams also distributed the images to others on at least four occasions and also took part in "sexually graphic" online chats with the girls and discussed meeting them, the release also says.
The charges in the indictment accuse Williams of contacting the girls and producing and distributing the child pornography in November. A child pornography charge alleges the images were found on his cellphone and other devices in February.
Case records show that Williams entered a not guilty plea to the charges during a court appearance last week.
Charleston attorney Sean Britton is representing Williams in the case. Britton couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Williams' next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 21.
According to the news release, a conviction on the sexual exploitation charges would result in a prison sentence of 15 to 30 years. The child pornography distribution charges could bring a five- to 20-year sentence and the possession charges could result in a term of up to 10 years, it said.
Each county would require fines with maximum amounts of more than $300,000 with a conviction, the release also said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is prosecuting the case, the release said. It also said the charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Charleston Police Department.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.