Charleston man faces federal tax fraud charges
Charleston man faces federal tax fraud charges

URBANA — A Charleston man faces federal charges accusing him of failing to report and pay federal employment and personal income taxes.

An indictment returned by a federal grand jury charges Jay Fisher with 21 counts of tax fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, Fisher was responsible for the business of Financial Logic Inc. and was obligated to file forms and pay employment taxes for his employees.

The indictment accuses him of failing to pay more than $300,000 in those taxes between 2015 and 2018, the release said.

Also according to the release, the indictment accuses Fisher of failing to pay his personal income taxes from 2014-2018.

The release said Fisher is scheduled for a court appearance on April 19.

It said the maximum sentence for the employment tax charges is five years in prison while the personal income tax charges could bring a one-year prison term. Fines for both offenses are also possible, it said.

