Charleston man faces meth delivery charge

MATTOON — A domestic situation following a crash led to the arrest of a Charleston man on a drug-related charge, police say.

Dakota Allen Jr. of Charleston, 24, has been charged in Coles County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams, a Class X felony.

According to court documents, Mattoon police were called to a crash at County Road 800N and Lerna Road at approximately 1:32 p.m. on Sept. 30.

While investigating the crash, documents say Allen “obstructed police by moving towards and yelling at another individual involved in the incident.” The other individual was allowing officers to enter the vehicle to prove its ownership.

According to police, Allen then became “combative and resisted officers" while officers searched his person. Officers then found a sock inside of Allen’s pants containing approximately 23.7 grams of methamphetamine and $1,420.

Hypodermic needles were also found inside the vehicle. Police say Allen admitted he intended to deliver the items to a town in the local area.

Bond has been set at $75,000, requiring the posting of $7,500 to be released. Allen has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charge. A status hearing is set for Oct. 21.

