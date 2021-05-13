 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man found asleep in stolen vehicle, police say
0 comments
alert top story

Charleston man found asleep in stolen vehicle, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alexander Fritz

Fritz

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested for various offenses earlier this week after police responded to a report that he was asleep in a vehicle.

Charleston police in a statement said Alexander W. Fritz, 25, of Charleston was arrested because the vehicle was stolen and because he was found with drugs and a gun.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The release said officers responded to the report about 9 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Charleston.

Fritz admitted having the vehicle without the owner’s permission, the release said. It also said a firearm was located in the vehicle and Fritz had methamphetamine in his possession.

Coles County court records show stolen vehicle and other charges on file against Fritz.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois considers Asian American Education Bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News