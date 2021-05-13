Charleston man found asleep in stolen vehicle, police say

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested for various offenses earlier this week after police responded to a report that he was asleep in a vehicle.

Charleston police in a statement said Alexander W. Fritz, 25, of Charleston was arrested because the vehicle was stolen and because he was found with drugs and a gun.

The release said officers responded to the report about 9 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Charleston.

Fritz admitted having the vehicle without the owner’s permission, the release said. It also said a firearm was located in the vehicle and Fritz had methamphetamine in his possession.

Coles County court records show stolen vehicle and other charges on file against Fritz.

