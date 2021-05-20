Charleston man gets 9-year prison sentence for drug offense

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted having methamphetamine found during a sexual abuse investigation.

Michael R. Howlett, 29, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on April 4 of last year.

With the agreement reached in his case, Howlett was sentenced to prison for nine years. Sexual abuse charges that were dismissed could have resulted in a maximum prison term of seven years.

The sexual abuse charges accused Howlett of engaging in intercourse with two girls during March and April 2020. One of the girls was 17 and the other 16 at the time.