Charleston man gets 9-year prison sentence for drug offense

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted having methamphetamine found during a sexual abuse investigation.
Michael R. Howlett, 29, whose address on record is in Charleston, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on April 4 of last year.
With the agreement reached in his case, Howlett was sentenced to prison for nine years. Sexual abuse charges that were dismissed could have resulted in a maximum prison term of seven years.
The sexual abuse charges accused Howlett of engaging in intercourse with two girls during March and April 2020. One of the girls was 17 and the other 16 at the time.
Case records indicate that police found the methamphetamine in Howlett's possession when they questioned him about the sexual abuse allegations, which he denied.
The methamphetamine charge to which he pleaded guilty could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He was eligible for up to twice the usual maximum sentence because of his criminal record.
Illinois Department of Corrections records show that Howlett served earlier prison sentences for Coles County convictions for methamphetamine and another drug possession, aggravated battery, a weapons offense and resisting police.
The plea agreement also included dismissal of a charge accusing Howlett of threatening a police officer while in custody on June 18, 2020.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Howlett based on the agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.