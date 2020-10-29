 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston man gets drug court in methamphetamine case
0 comments
top story

Charleston man gets drug court in methamphetamine case

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man’s success in Coles County’s drug court program could keep him out of prison on a drug offense.

Dustin P. Pearcy, 31, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

With the agreement reached in his case, his sentencing was delayed pending his progress in drug court.

Decatur man pleads guilty in Coles County child sex assault case

The program has several requirements including treatment and regular court appearances along testing and other monitoring. Completing the program can lead to dismissal of charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If Pearcy doesn’t complete it successfully, he would face the normal sentencing possibilities for the conviction. The charge to which he pleaded guilty requires a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Case records indicate police found methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Charleston on May 21.

Man gets prison for attack on Mattoon woman

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

JG-TC mugshot gallery

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News