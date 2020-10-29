Charleston man gets drug court in methamphetamine case

CHARLESTON — A man’s success in Coles County’s drug court program could keep him out of prison on a drug offense.

Dustin P. Pearcy, 31, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

With the agreement reached in his case, his sentencing was delayed pending his progress in drug court.

The program has several requirements including treatment and regular court appearances along testing and other monitoring. Completing the program can lead to dismissal of charges.

If Pearcy doesn’t complete it successfully, he would face the normal sentencing possibilities for the conviction. The charge to which he pleaded guilty requires a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Case records indicate police found methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Charleston on May 21.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

