Charleston man gets prison for forgery, theft

CHARLESTON — A man already serving prison time had four years added to his sentence when he admitted to forging checks on two other men’s accounts.

Dustin R. Drum, 31, pleaded guilty to forgery charges in connection with the incidents on April 22 and Aug. 3 of last year.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for the new convictions and was ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The prison term was added to the four-year sentence he received in June for a burglary conviction.

The agreement reached included dismissal of other charges, including one accusing him of failing to report for jail time he received as a probation sanction in an earlier case.