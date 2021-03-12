Charleston man gets prison for methamphetamine delivery

The judge imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Chris Wetzel recommended.

Also with the agreement, Danley agreed to not seek revocation of a probation sentence received for an earlier conviction for fleeing from police. Veach’s record in that case will show that he unsuccessfully completed the probation, however.

Records show that Veach’s prior methamphetamine offense convictions in Coles County include a manufacturing chemicals offense for which he served prison time. He also was sentenced to prison for an Effingham County aggravated battery conviction, according to records.

The woman who was also arrested at the residence, Achsah M. Lynch, 50, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge in August, when a delivery charge was dismissed.

Her sentence was two years of first offender probation, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.