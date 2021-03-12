Charleston man gets prison for methamphetamine delivery

CHARLESTON — A man’s third Coles County conviction for a methamphetamine offense resulted in a prison sentence.
James E. Veach, 49, for whom records show a Charleston address, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine delivery charge that accused him of dealing the drug in June 2019.
With the agreement reached in his case, he was sentenced to prison for seven years, which is the typical maximum prison term for the offense.
However, Veach faced a requirement of prison time with a sentencing range of six to 30 years because of his prior convictions.
Case records indicate that officers with the Mattoon-based East Central Illinois Task Force drug investigation unit used a confidential source to buy methamphetamine from Veach.
Veach and a woman were arrested at their Charleston residence and methamphetamine and related materials were found there, the records say.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick agreed to recommend Veach for a prison system drug treatment program.
The judge imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Chris Wetzel recommended.
Also with the agreement, Danley agreed to not seek revocation of a probation sentence received for an earlier conviction for fleeing from police. Veach’s record in that case will show that he unsuccessfully completed the probation, however.
Records show that Veach’s prior methamphetamine offense convictions in Coles County include a manufacturing chemicals offense for which he served prison time. He also was sentenced to prison for an Effingham County aggravated battery conviction, according to records.
The woman who was also arrested at the residence, Achsah M. Lynch, 50, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge in August, when a delivery charge was dismissed.
Her sentence was two years of first offender probation, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.